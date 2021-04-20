I’ve become a creature of habit. The same morning traipse to the fridge for a tablespoon of avocado on Wasa Brot, and then to fire up the coffee.
I drive by the same routes, shop the same stores, read the same ads.
The Wednesday before Easter I parked my car in my usual spot at the post office and spent 15 minutes cramming a Costa’s chocolate bunny and however many extra pieces I could into the post office’s smallest priority mailing box before sending it off. Then, leaning into the wind with my hood up to combat the cold, I headed back to my car.
My car’s keyless entry still puzzles me. Having never learned to carry a purse, I wear my car’s fob in a zippered band around my wrist. Watching out for traffic on Elm St., I grabbed the front door handle. It didn’t budge. I was clueless. I tried it again. Nothing. I’d been in and out of that car a dozen times that day so I was totally puzzled. I tried the passenger door. Then the back hatch. Then I took the pod out of the wrist pouch and manually pressed the unlock button. A red dot lit up. I couldn’t remember if a red light meant some kind of issue…green light for working fine, red light for trouble brewing.
My son offices only a block away and I desperately wanted to call him to help figure this out and at the same time I really didn’t want to do that. Who could I call to run me home so I could get my spare fob?
By then I was achingly cold and miserable so I headed back to the postoffice and stood in the lobby looking out at my car, aiming the fob at it, pushing the button to open it., all the while talking to myself. Do I call AAA, do I call Harland’s Tire? Do I open the fob and take out the emergency key to get inside? And then what if it won’t start?
As I was still trying to make sense of this scene, a man left the post office, walked over to my car, pointed his fob at it, got in and drove away while I was in the post office lobby, slack-jawed, saying quite loudly, “You have got to be kidding me!”
It was then, looking around in utter confusion, that I saw my own car parked not in its usual spot, but on Broadway. Then I really said, “You have got to be kidding me!” I climbed in my car, fairly collapsed with laughter and thanked the high heavens that the man whose car I tried to enter hadn’t called the police.
A few years ago, I feared I had signs of early Alzheimers. If this had happened then, it would have totally pushed me over the edge. Now it didn’t. Now I just laughed.