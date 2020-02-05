To state the obvious, the Faribault Emeralds dance team has been really good for a really long time.
They’ve qualified for the state competition 28 years in a row and, during that time, earned 12 state championships.
On Saturday, the community will have the opportunity to see these 30 talented student-athletes go after No. 29 without having to leave town. The Emeralds will welcome 11 other teams to Faribault High School for the Section 1AA competition, which starts at 12:05 p.m.
First-year head coach Lisa Dahl said a large, supportive home crowd would energize her dancers for what’s already a very energetic routine.
“When they have really high energy on the floor, they just dance better and everything hits,” she said. “It would be great to have a big crowd. I think they would really enjoy it.”
The Emeralds had what Dahl called “some ups and downs” early in the season before hitting their stride the last two meets. They swept the jazz and high kick competitions at the Big 9 Conference meet Jan. 24 at Rochester Century, and a day later won JV kick, varsity jazz and varsity kick at New Prague. The Big 9 victory was the program’s eighth in a row and 20th in the conference’s 23 years of dance competition.
“In the last couple weeks we’ve come together,” Dahl said. “We have a lot of older girls who know the ropes and have been around for a few years. Luckily, I’ve been able to coach most of them and that’s made it an easier transition. It’s a very hard-working group.”
Dahl knows first-hand the hard work that fuels the program’s success. She graduated from FHS as a three-year member of the Emeralds and served as JV coach and assistant coach under longtime coach Lois Krinke. Knowing how much work goes on behind the scenes makes it that much more special when her team perfects a routine.
“I’m just so proud of them when everything comes together,” Dahl said. “I can’t even describe how excited I am when everything clicks right before your eyes for those three minutes on the floor.”
Ticket sales start Saturday at 10 a.m. at Faribault High School. Gym doors open at 10:30 a.m. The jazz competition begins at 12:05 p.m. and the high kick follows at 1:45 p.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.