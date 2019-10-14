To the editor:
I had the privilege of volunteering at President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis. It was great hearing 20,000 people cheering for our president!
Then you had the protesters outside of Target Center spewing hate, attacking police officers and their horses, throwing urine, starting fires and yelling numerous threats and profanities.
President Trump: It seems people either love him or hate him.
I am a Trump lover. Why?
Initially I could not stand Trump, the billionaire, but then I started to really listen to what he had to say, and more importantly, I saw (and still see) the effect of his policies on our great nation, the United States of America. Trump’s policies are working-- stock market well over 20,000, lowest unemployment in years, strong military etc.—these statistics cannot be denied.
As for the Trump haters, I ask why the hate? People say he’s disrespectful and rude. I say, but does that make him a bad president? No! In fact, it takes someone like that to stand up to foreign leaders who have been taking advantage of the U.S. for years. Stop being so petty and start thinking more about what’s working for our country and less about President Trump’s personality.
Linda Moore
Faribault