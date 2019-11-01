This column represents a departure for me. Previously, I have addressed a number of aspects of domestic violence and sexual abuse and have included illuminating statistics, innovative strategies and an overview of powerful community collaborations here in Rice County.
This month, I would like to reflect on a recent leadership-building experience in which I participated that has made a real impact on me both professionally and personally.
I had the pleasure of being one of 24 community leaders from the Faribault area who took part in the Blandin Community Leadership Program, an intense, multi-day retreat designed to build healthy communities. The training was conducted by the Blandin Foundation (https://blandinfoundation.org ), a Minnesota-based organization that works to strengthen our state’s rural communities by working with thousands of rural Minnesota volunteers, social service professionals, business people, public officials, emerging leaders, families, educators, and peers. This orchestrated mix of participants lent a refreshing and most effective perspective to the proceedings.
Topics covered during the retreat included identifying and describing community issues and opportunities through the lens of the many dimensions of a healthy community, effective interpersonal communication, building social capital, appreciating personality differences, managing interpersonal conflict, understanding community power, mobilizing community resources, and goal setting.
This experience led me to learn so much about my leadership role not just here at HOPE Center, but in the community as a whole and in my personal life.
One of the concepts I found most impactful was “emotional wake” which refers to the impact each of us has on others and how that ripples in an ongoing fashion long after our interactions and activities are done – much like the wake of a boat ripples across a lake. If we think about our relationships at work and at home as well as in our broader community through associations, volunteerism, etc., one can begin to grasp how our words and behavior can impact those around us. How we express ourselves and how we interact with others can have far-reaching consequences in our families, among our friends, with our colleagues and in the community at large. Keeping that in mind can help us make better-informed decisions about how we conduct ourselves.
Some of my other impactful learnings include:
• It can be very productive and rewarding for us to set aside our individual agendas in favor a more holistic approach that benefits the community.
• It is important to listen deeply to all stakeholders and to include those with different perspectives, priorities and experiences.
• Seek out others with whom we haven’t yet connected. It can be surprising how much we can learn from those interactions.
I appreciate your indulging me as I have reflected on some of my many powerful takeaways from the Blandin Community Leadership Program. I know that these along with the many deep connections I experienced with the other participants will serve to benefit our community and our clients as we continue to combat relationship violence here in Rice County.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.