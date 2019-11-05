Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Nov. 14. If you would like to make a donation to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Tax prep volunteers needed
Buckham West will once again be hosting the AARP Tax-Aid program this coming tax season and are currently in need of individuals to volunteer to work in this program. The Tax-Aide program works with the IRS to provide free tax preparation services, particularly to low-income seniors.
The volunteers train during the months of December and January using a combination of classroom and one-on-one training as well as self-study. A volunteer typically spends a minimum of 40 hours preparing to take the required online IRS certification exams. These exams cover ethics, the Tax-Aide process, and current tax law. You will also spend time training on TaxSlayer, the software provided by the IRS. No prior training in tax preparation is required, but we do recommend that you have access to the internet and a laptop to complete training. The program does provide secure laptops and printers for volunteer use during tax season which runs from early February through late April.
If you’d like to register as a Tax-Aide volunteer, simply complete the application on our Minnesota website (TaxAide-MN1.org). You will notice the “Click here for an Application” button at the upper right corner of our homepage. Once your application has been received, you will be contacted with more information. If you would like to talk to a previous preparer, contact Mona and she will get you in contact with the person.
Drop off donations now
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” is a new fundraiser scheduled for the 2019 holiday season, with all proceeds being used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. The pop-up shop will be located inside Buckham West and will open for one full week beginning in late November.
In order to stock the shop, we are now soliciting donations from Buckham West members, along with supportive community members. These donated items will then be priced, displayed and sold during the week long store operation. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants
• Handmade crafts and gifts for home or personal use
• Stocking stuffers
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 22. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
Membership time
Thanks to everyone who continues to support Buckham West with their paid membership each year. Each current member has now received their 2020 membership renewal form as an insert in your latest newsletter. Please drop off your payment sometime before year end.
Our membership dues for 2020 are set for $40/single and $70/couple, plus we have scholarships available for those that request it. Please know that by becoming a member you are supporting an excellent, non-profit organization that provides necessary and relevant information, services, and programs to Faribault’s older adults.
Reminders:
• Sign up has begun for Senior Dining’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner scheduled for Tuesday, November 19. There will be two seatings that day, one at 11:30 a.m. and the second one at 4:30 p.m. Call 332-7357 to add your name to the list.
• Need help choosing your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan for 2020? A trained health insurance counselor is available at Buckham West to help. Call 332-7357 for an appointment.
• Card Making class today at 1 p.m. Call to sign up.
• Bake Sale planning meeting tomorrow, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in helping, please attend this first meeting.
• Board of Directors meeting on Monday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
• Sign up today for Arts and Crafts with Gary, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
Upcoming trips
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12 and 13. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 and senior perks on Player’s Card.
• New Trip! “Ripcord” at the Ives Auditorium, Bloomington on Wednesday, Nov. 20 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $72 including lunch, the performance and motorcoach transportation
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30-4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motor coach transportation