Stock up on your supply of cold-weather reading materials by shopping at the Buckham West Winter Book Sale. Your choice of hard cover or paperback books are available for just 10¢ each. We have a good selection of gently-used books including: fiction and non-fiction, novels, mystery and suspense, crime drama, inspirational, and more. This book sale begins on Tuesday, Jan 7 and is open to public. There is no limit on the number of books you can purchase.
Ways to help out
Find out how you can get paid to help your community by checking out these two interesting, short-term work opportunities available for you.
• Census taker: flexible work schedule which depends on job position, weekly paycheck, work takes place in your own community, must have driver’s license and pass background check
• Election judge: job entails handling all aspects of voting at polling places in Faribault, two hours of training, commitment to work for three upcoming elections in 2020.
If these two work opportunities interest you, a local contact, Mike Arnold, from the Census Bureau, as well as Faribault’s election judge coordinator, Heather Slechta, will be at Buckham West Monday, Jan. 13 from 9-11:30 a.m. to answer your questions and tell you how to apply for these jobs. Open to public.
Tax time
Buckham West will once again host trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers beginning in February. This free service will assist local taxpayers to file their 2019 tax returns along with Minnesota rent and property tax credits. This assistance is provided at no charge to taxpayers, but donations to Buckham West are welcomed.
The program will open on Friday, February 7th and remain open each Friday through April 10th. There will not be a separate “Property Tax Only” day this year. As in the past, please call Buckham West at 332-7357 beginning at 9:00am on Monday, Jan. 20th to make an appointment. No appointments will be made prior to that day.
To have your taxes prepared at the Faribault location, you must bring required ID and tax information with you. You may pick up a list of requirements at Buckham West or check at buckhamwest.org once your appointment is made.
Questions for Carla
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action will be back at Buckham West in 2020 with a schedule that has expanded to once a week. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs like Medical Assistance, Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors and Energy Assistance. She also has experience in working with those living with memory loss and can provide specialized education, screenings, resource referral and care planning for individuals or their caregivers. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning January 7th.
Tax benefits
It’s not unusual for people to wait until the end of the year to make their charitable donations. With just days left in the year, it is time to think about making a contribution to the Buckham West building expansion. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over $1.8M since the beginning of the fundraising effort, but there are still additional funds needed in order to reach our target.
Reminders:
• Just a reminder to our current Buckham West members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. This year’s membership dues are $40/single and $70/couple. Now is also a great time to become a new member!
• Buckham West Book Club does not meet in December.
• Too much stuff in your closets? Please consider donating your gently used clothing items to Fashions on Central located at 325 Central Ave in downtown Faribault. We accept donations Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Upcoming trips
• Jackpot Junction, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15. Brochure available. Includes $50 on Players card, Wednesday perks, and drawings. Cost is $75 including transportation and hotel room. Single rate is also available.
• Future planning in progress for: The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on February 11,”Music Man” starring Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen in early spring and a trip to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Country in late spring.