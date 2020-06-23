Tax Prep Update
Buckham West has just received word from the AARP tax prep volunteers that they will not be allowed to continue this service in 2020. I know that this is not the news many of you wanted to hear, as we were all hopeful that they would be back to complete the final tax returns and also the Renter’s Credit/Property Tax Rebates.
The volunteers are under the direction of AARP and the decision to shut the program down was a difficult one. But under the circumstances, AARP ultimately decided that the health and safety of their volunteers was of utmost importance.
If you need someone to complete your taxes before the upcoming deadlines, please check with other friends and family members for names of businesses that can assist you.
Unfortunately, we are unable to do referrals for this service.
Driving Safety Update
Buckham West has also been notified by AARP that they are cancelling all in-person driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020. In their press release they stated, “AARP Driver Safety’s top priority is the health and well-being of our volunteers, our members and the community at large. While states across the country are in the process of re-opening, AARP has made the difficult decision to cancel all sponsored in-person events and activities through the end of 2020, which include AARP Driver Safety events, to minimize COVID-19 exposure among our AARP family and our communities.”
As an alternative, they also offer an online version of their classes and have even provided a price reduction for participants.
Website: aarpdriversafety.org
Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS
Good through: Dec. 31, 2020
If you are wondering about the continuation of your insurance discount, please call your agent as this is determined by your insurance company.
Coffee Shop Reunion Tomorrow
We miss our coffee drinking, cookie eating, laughter generating folks of a mature age! If you miss us, then how about joining us for a Coffee Shop Reunion! Due to the restraints in place with social distancing and the procedures that go along with keeping people safe, we are unable to open our building to social activities at this time.
But tomorrow from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 and again on Monday, June 29, Buckham West will be hosting a coffee party at Faribault’s Central Park as a way to give Faribault’s older adults an opportunity to touch base with their Buckham West friends. You will have plenty of room to space yourselves out, but still are able to see each other again.
We ask that you bring your own lawn chair and coffee mug — we will bring the coffee!
There will be a basket set out for you to make a donation for your coffee. Sorry, we will only be bringing regular coffee and no cookies.
For anyone that doesn’t have a lightweight lawn chair, we have reached out to our friends at Ace Hardware store who have agreed to give a 10% discount on a new, in-stock lawn chair. Just bring in a copy of this news article in order to receive the discount. Along with this gesture, Ace Hardware will also be providing some volunteers to help get your chair out of your car and set up in the park.
So mark your calendar, pick up a new lawn chair and put your coffee cup in your car!
We’ll see you in the park.
Open for Business
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we open up our store to the community as soon as possible. So, I am happy to announce that our store is now open for business! Our store hours have been temporarily modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open Tuesday-Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition, we are requiring mandatory masks while in the store.
Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time.
Holiday Schedule
Buckham West, and the two meal programs, Meals on Wheels and the Curbside Pickup, will all be canceled on Friday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
Reminders:
• If you were unable attend our recently held Curbside Volunteer Recognition, we would still love to thank you by giving you a special gift of appreciation. We have staff in the building weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hope that you have time to stop in sometime to pick up your gift!
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information, please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.