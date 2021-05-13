Words, words, words: So sang Eliza Doolittle in the musical "My Fair Lady."
Words were the foundation of my professional life along with grammar, parts of speech and curiosity. I learned to love words, after Friday spelling tests were not part of life and have blessed the diversity of our English language that often has more than one way to describe an object when that particular word just won’t come to mind.
Words are symbols of ideas and often have lives of their own, lives that aren’t always held up as grand examples of description or appropriate coming out of a toddler’s mouth.
Words have their own historical associations, their own romantic and environmental understandings and perhaps their own sound and visual cues.
I was blessed to have teachers in Owatonna who loved words, starting in elementary school and moving forward to senior high. I can close my eyes and see Helen Mae Burma and Len Bennett standing in front of the class quoting Shakespeare, defining words that we hadn’t yet come across. I can still hear Mr. Bennett reading "The Canterbury Tales" in old English. I can recall diagramming sentences and listing the particular parts of speech.
English is not for the faint-hearted. Our language was bred from many languages, ancient and modern and is still being birthed as technology and inventions and activities have emerged. And there is no egg in eggplant, no ham in hamburger and no pine in pineapple, as a passed-along article reminded me in e-mail last week.
We still roll down the car windows, even though there is no handle to do that with. We still dial the telephone, even though there is no dial.
There are homonyms, words that have the same spelling and/or pronunciation but different meanings and origins; homophones, words that sound the same but are not spelled the same way; homographs, words with the same spelling but different pronunciations and/or meanings when used as a different part of speech; and heteronyms, defined as two or more words spelled identically but with different sounds and meanings.
Some of these produce giggles, or at least I think so:
• The farm was used to produce produce.
• The dump was so full that it had to refuse refuse.
• We must polish the table that is Polish.
• They were too close to the door to close it.
• When I saw the tear in the painting, I shed a tear.
Another characteristic of heteronyms is when words are used to describe identical things in different geographical areas. When you move around or travel, you have to learn that a submarine sandwich is the same thing as a hoagie or a grinder. Chips in Great Britain are what we call French fries. Toast in Ireland is a ham and cheese sandwich. A bubbler in Wisconsin is what Minnesotans call a drinking fountain. A soda might be a pop or it could be a soda pop. In Pennsylvania an order of a “diet” will get you some kind of brown soda as you go back the hall.
Spell check, used universally today, doesn’t always work out the way the writer intends. If a word is spelled correctly but used incorrectly, it won’t show up. This function gives us “to air is human” instead of err, to name but one.
So, when the wind is too strong to wind up the awning, use two hands.