To the editor:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 would like to thank the community of Faribault for the strong support during our Poppy Days Campaign April 15-16. Every donation that was made — whatever the amount — helps us with our projects to help veterans, their families and military personnel.
Our auxiliary members were at businesses and were graciously greeted by the Faribault community with donations for a red poppy. Other auxiliary members contacted Faribault businesses and were also graciously greeted. No matter where we were you could feel the support for those that have given their lives and for those serving now to defend our country. We must never forget the sacrifices that were made by our military for us to have the freedoms we enjoy and sometimes take for granted.
Because of your generosity we will be able to continue supporting the American Legion Auxiliary projects: gifts and a visit for all Faribault area veterans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities four times a year, steak supper for veterans at Hastings Veterans Home, donation of supplies to Hastings Veterans Home, Fisher House (housing for veterans families during a hospital stay), Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and donations to BELIEVET (Canine Service Partners), for computers for veterans and to the service room at MSP airport.
We would like to thank the local media for coverage of the Poppy Poster contest, senior and kids coloring contest and the Poppy fundraiser.
We do have some poppies still available at the American Legion if you wish to pick one up and donate to our fundraiser.
We also have some kids coloring books at the American Legion for the coloring contest. Coloring books need to be back to the American Legion by May 17. The prize for the coloring book contest will be to participate in the Memorial Day parade.
Jeanette Hammon and Winnie Hughes
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43