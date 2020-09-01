Fashions on Central
It’s that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is now open for Tuesday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held again this year at Buckham West on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik, a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line, will be joining us virtually in our Anderson Conference Room, with social distancing in place and masks required. Due to the spacing requirements there will be a limited number of spots available. In order to register, please call 332-7357 Monday-Fridays between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or email mkaiser@buckhamwest.org. This is a free event which is open to the public.
Coffee in the Park
It’s time for another Coffee Shop Reunion! Due to the restraints in place with social distancing and the procedures that go along with keeping people safe, we are unable to open our building to social activities at this time. But on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Buckham West will be hosting another coffee party at Faribault’s Central Park as a way to give Faribault’s older adults an opportunity to touch base with their Buckham West friends. You will have plenty of room to space yourselves out, but still are able to see each other again.
As we did for our other coffee parties, we again ask that you bring your own lawn chair and coffee mug- we will bring the coffee! There will be a basket set out for you to make a donation for your coffee. Sorry, we will only be bringing regular coffee.
So mark your calendar and put your lawn chair and coffee cup in your car. We’ll see you in the park!
Labor Day
Buckham West, Senior Dining Curbside and Fashions on Central will all be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day. We will resume our regular schedules again on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Reminders:
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the September menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.
• There are also many exercise classes that are being offered through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. These include several classes in our fitness studio and also in the pool. There are class size limits though, so call them at 334-2064 to reserve a spot.