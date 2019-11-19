Buckham West and senior dining will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
There will be no Meals on Wheels delivery on either of those days. Fashions on Central will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but be open on Friday, the 29th and Saturday, the 30th.
But don’t forget that the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe will be open for its first shopping day at Buckham West on Saturday, Nov. 30!
Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe
Buckham West’s “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” is a new shopping opportunity beginning on Saturday, Nov. 30. In it you will find new items or handmade, artisan quality, items to purchase for yourself or to give as a gift.
We also will have a section priced just right for youngsters to shop for a special grown up in their life! So bring your child, grandchild or other youngster to the “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” and let them pick out a gift all on their own for mom or dad, teacher or grandparent.
In order to stock the shop, we are actively soliciting donations of newly purchased or unused store-bought things or handmade or artisan items. Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than November 22nd. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West. Store hours will be Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 9 from 9-am-4p.m..
Holiday Bake Sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 with doors open to the public for shopping between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All Buckham West members are requested to make a donation of either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the Center beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Snow Removal Service Offered
Buckham West is happy to announce new services that will be available through a partnership between Rice County and Family Service Rochester (FSR). These services will assist older adults and persons with disabilities to remain living in the homes they love. In the coming weeks, FSR will launch its first Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) program with limited snow removal service for eligible Rice County residents. For more information about the initial NHN snow removal service or to volunteer call 507-287-2010 or email office@familyservicerochester.org.
Cancer Rehabilitation
Join us tonight, Nov 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. for an evening of learning and interaction. Learn what cancer rehab is and how it can benefit you before, during and after cancer treatment. To reserve a spot for this free presentation at Buckham West call 332-7357 or contact Jayd Sharpe, Courage Kenny, 507- 497-3890. Walk ins are also welcome!
Santa Comes to the Buckham Center
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Once again you will notice that holiday music by Mike Hildebrandt and Friends will be held in the Commons area of our building. You can find Santa in the library. We invite our members and others from the community to pull up a chair and get in the holiday spirit by joining us at the Buckham Center!
Tax Benefits
With only six weeks left in the year, it is time to think about making a contribution to the Buckham West building expansion. We are proud of the fact that we have raised over $1.8 million since the beginning of the fundraising effort, but there are still additional funds needed in order to reach our target.
Many donors will want to take advantage of tax benefits before the end of the year. So if you are thinking about making a charitable donation before the end of 2019, please consider making your gift this year to our building expansion. You would be benefiting a worthwhile fundraising effort and possibly receive a tax benefit. (Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.)
Winter Weather
At this time of the year, it is a good idea to be prepared for severe winter weather. Living in Minnesota, we all know that a snowstorm can shut down our normal activities in a hurry. But because every storm can look differently, Buckham West no longer automatically closes when the schools do. Please listen to the local radio station, KDHL, for an announcement about our closing status. If you don’t hear anything on the radio, you can assume that we are open and all scheduled activities will go on as planned.
Please note though that Senior Dining and the Meals on Wheels schedule is different than Buckham West’s and runs parallel to the school closing policy. If school’s close due to bad weather, there will be no noon meal at Buckham West or Meals on Wheels delivery.
Reminders:
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2020.
• Book Club meets on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Upcoming Trips
• Church Basement Ladies, “Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing” on Friday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center. Cost is $70 includes lunch at Old Country Buffet, performance and motorcoach transportation.