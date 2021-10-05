Even if you live alone, you are not alone in your problem of managing meals for one person. There are more than 73 million Americans who live alone from new college graduates to retired folks and each of them has an increased risk for poor nutrition. Among the reasons are:
Singles cook fewer of their own meals. Portions of take-out food and restaurant meals are not only too large, but they contain too many calories, too much saturated fat and sodium and too few vegetables and fruits.
Some singles don’t eat enough food because they don’t enjoy solo dining. A study found that men and women 55 and older were more likely to have a diet lacking in vitamin B-6, calcium, and magnesium if they lived alone. The problem was that these folks simply didn’t eat enough of the nutritious foods in their diets.
For a better, more complete diet, consider these ideas:
• To get the best prices on fresh produce, buy your favorites in season when they are most plentiful. When they are not, for variety, try new kinds of seasonal fruits and vegetables and buy canned, dried, or frozen versions of out-of-season favorites.
• If you find that your fruits and vegetables just don’t stay fresh until you can use them, make more frequent shopping trips to pick up produce and other fresh items. If a once-a-week grocery run is your only option, buy only as much fresh produce as you can eat before it spoils and fill in the rest of the week with canned, dried, and frozen produce. If you have the time and skills, can or freeze items to store them longer. Another option is to plant a small vegetable garden. In addition to having fresh vegetables you can pick as they ripen and as you need them, gardening can also help keep you in shape.
• Add fruits and vegetables to other foods you like. For instance, you can add shredded carrots to a stew, sliced cucumbers or tomatoes to a sandwich filling or blueberries to a pudding. If you find that whole-grained foods are hard to chew, soften them by adding them to soups, stews, and gravies.
• Since protein foods are often the most expensive part of a meal, keep the overall cost of meals down by using inexpensive protein sources such as eggs, dried beans, and peanut butter by themselves or in combination with other protein sources. For example, you can make a budget-wise burrito using leftover bits of meat and filling the rest of the tortilla with scrambled eggs along with vegetables.