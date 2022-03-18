As we work our way out of winter and into the spring and summer we know that construction season is just around the corner. This is the same at the Faribault Community Center. We have a number of projects to be aware of.
The most notable project as you approach the facility is that we are in the process of replacing the roof at the Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library. This project will take several months to complete.
Beginning April 11, we will be closing the gym to replace the basketball hoops and we will also will be closing down the locker rooms to replace the flooring. Please feel free to be call us for updates. And watch your emails, as we will be emailing regular updates.
Summer program registration is now open for most all programs offered by the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department.
Everyone should have received a Buckham Bulletin that lists the programs and activities. The Bulletin can also be found at www.ci.faribault.mn.us.
We would also like to remind people that we have a Tommy Allen scholarship fund to assist with program costs for those that are income qualified.
We are also currently offering a 10% discount on Faribault Family Aquatic Center passes. This discount will be available through the end of March. We are doing this to encourage early purchase so the lines on open week is much shorter for everyone.
Picnic shelter reservations are also available for rental now. The city has 13 shelters that are available to rent. They are available to rent from May 1 to Sept. 30.
The city is accepting applications for summer season positions. We are in need of parks maintenance staff, lifeguards, recreation staff and front desk staff. Applications can be found on the city website.
During spring break, March 21-27, we will be offering open swim from 1-4 p.m. from March 21- 17. The gym will also be available starting at 1 p.m. daily. Pickleball is available in the mornings.
A reminder of any groups that are wanting to use the parks or host a run that would cross streets: You need to have a resolution passed by the City Council. We can help with this process. For larger community events we can also provide barricades and cones.
Paul J. Peanasky is the Faribault Parks and Recreation director.