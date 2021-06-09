In the summer of 2020, many probably noticed that a new wetland area had formed east of Millersburg in an area that was previously farmed. Soon after, birds and other wildlife started flocking to the area.
Whenever I have been on-site, there has always been someone pulled over taking pictures. This summer, however, the wetland will be gone. Now before anyone starts calling the office worrying, the wetland will be back and even better, we promise.
That land was enrolled in CREP in 2020. CREP stands for Conservation Reserve Easement Program and is a program with both the State of Minnesota and the Federal government that targets a state-identified, high priority conservation issue. At this moment, those issues are: target riparian areas and marginal agricultural land, restore hydrology, increase infiltration and provide flood mitigation, provide habitat for wildlife, non-game species, and pollinators, and reduce nitrate loading in drinking supplies. The land enrolled in this program goes into a permanent easement that can never be developed or converted back to farmland.
Due to the nature of this program being a permanent easement, it takes time to get all the paperwork done and processed before construction can begin. The land currently has a berm up along Wolf Creek that was constructed to prevent water from flooding into the site. There were tile pumps installed to pump water over the berm into the creek from the field. With the land no longer being farmed last year, those pumps were shut off and the land got ahead of itself and converted itself back before proper restoration could be done.
One may say that nothing further needs to be done to restore the land back into a wetland, but to truly achieve the highest potential the land has for flood mitigation, restored hydrology, and wildlife habitat some assistance is needed. This means breaking the berm and draining the wetland. Once all the water is drained, construction will begin by pulling tile from neighboring fields up and outlet into the wetland to make sure those fields not enrolled are functioning properly, reconstruction of the berm to allow water access into and out of the wetland depending on stream conditions, and engineering of safe crossings for the landowners to have access to the whole site for maintenance. Currently, weeds have taken over the site. With the water drained, seed species that are specialized to the different wetland conditions and the upland area will be seeded to help promote better wildlife habitat conditions and an overall better wetland in the end.
After all, this is done, the water will be back, the wildlife will be back, and the wetland will be better and more beneficial than before. This site is still privately owned, however, and no trespassing is allowed, but the site will be a beauty for people to admire from the road and beneficial to all wildlife.
MN CREP applications are being accepted in a 54-county project area of southern and west-central Minnesota, including Rice County. To begin the process of signup, visit the Farm Service Agency office to determine if your land is eligible. For general questions about the MN CREP, contact the Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408.
More information about the MN CREP can also be found at bwsr.state.mn.us/crep.
New CREP easement off County Road 46. Water has flooded the field since the tile pumps have been turned off. The pumps will be turned on this summer, drying up the site and construction will begin to fully restore the wetland. (May 2021.)