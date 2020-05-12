There’s a tree, planted on the southwest corner of the Interstate 35/County 1 intersection. For some, it’s just a tree, but for others, it’s a visible reminder of what the Liebenstein family, Rice County and the law enforcement community lost 24 years ago this month.
Sheriff’s Deputy John Liebenstein, killed when a 17-year-old smashed his car into Liebenstein’s patrol vehicle after leading police on a 35-mile long high-speed chase, isn’t the only Rice County law enforcement officer to have died in the line of duty. Sixteen months before Timothy Chambers killed Liebenstein, Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Hanson suffered a fatal heart attack after capturing two suspects in a stolen vehicle.
For the families, friends and colleagues of Liebenstein, Hanson and the 278 other Minnesota law enforcement officers who’ve died in the last 137 years while serving and protecting, the losses are devastating.
Nearly a quarter century after Liebenstein’s death, Sheriff Troy Dunn still checks in with his widow from time to time, and thinks about what a wonderful grandfather Lienbenstein would have been. He doesn’t have to say it, the expression on his face does all the talking. What happened to Liebenstein and Hanson could happen at any time to any one who’s sworn to serve and protect.
Last week was Correctional Officers Week; this week is National Police Officers Week; nationally in Rice County following a Tuesday proclamation by the Board of Commissioners. It’s a time to honor the men and women who do those difficult — and sometimes dangerous — jobs.
It’s well understood the peril law enforcement officers may face each time they put on the uniform and badge. The work correctional officers do is equally important and challenging.
Like their counterparts in our local police departments and at the Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers in our county jail and at MCF-Faribault put themselves in danger every time they clock in. Their jobs, supervising a population that’s under stress, potentially violent or dealing with possible addiction issues, are exceedingly difficult, but like the tree along I-35, they often go unnoticed.
“Every time I drive on County Road 1 and I-35 I can’t possibly not think about what these people have given for the rest of us,” Commissioner Jeff Docken said Tuesday of the spot where Liebenstein was killed.
The police and correctional officers who serve this county, and the hundreds of thousands more across this land deserve our notice. And our gratitude.