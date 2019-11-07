Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking are dash cams legal?

Answer: Minnesota law allows driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rear-view mirror. Mounting directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver

Questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota should be sent to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

