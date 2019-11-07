Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking are dash cams legal?
Answer: Minnesota law allows driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rear-view mirror. Mounting directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.