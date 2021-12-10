Over the last few days, I’ve read social media posts about happenings in our local schools. The situation is serious, toxic, and requires a real partnership between the school district and parents.
I don’t have school-age kids and can’t imagine the stress that parents, students, and faculty have endured, especially over the last couple of years. But the scope and tone of the social media rants are doing nothing but making things worse. Bullies are being named and bullied; parents are claiming to pull kids out of school; videos are being shared after the kids who created them show remorse and delete them.
I’m not another person bringing up the problem without a solution. I do have a solution that is simple and would be implemented without exception. I would have every student leave their phone at home, or check their phone at the school door and retrieve it on their way out. I would block social media sites from in school WiFi and while utilizing school district laptops, desktops, and notebooks.
The school district would become a phone free and social media free zone during school hours. This will create space and time between drama on campus and off. It will take away the instantaneous rhetoric that is often responded to on an emotional level. And it takes away the constant distraction of checking in socially throughout the day. It’s a different kind of safe-space that also encourages real-life conversations, face to face when mediating conflict or clarifying situations.
This solution is coming from someone who is a defender of free speech and a promoter of transparency, but even free speech doesn’t allow you to scream “fire” in a crowded theater. That would be considered mild compared to the garbage being spewed on Facebook, Instagram, and I assume through instant message apps.
In times like these, our phones are more than a distraction. Checking in on gossip and rumors is creating mobs of hate amongst students and parents. It’s unhealthy to the mind and spirit and it’s going to get people hurt.
Nothing will ensure that your kid meets you right after school more than if it means they get their phone back. In my opinion, allowing kids to have their phones during the day is the single biggest distraction to education. Eliminating that distraction would be the single best thing we could do to get them on track and focused.
We don’t need to wait for Congress to regulate social media; we don’t need to wait until something terrible happens in our schools. We can act now, swiftly and decisively in eliminating the hate-fire stoked through social media.