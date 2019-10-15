To the editor:
OK, obviously the proposed levy for the school district is on everyone's mind. At least it is for me, since I own a house and the financial burden for a school levy falls squarely on my shoulders. I don't quite understand that. Wouldn't a city tax be a better way to share the burden? Then at least everyone would feel the squeeze on his or her purse strings. I am not quite sure what to think about it really. I mean, I know education is important. I know the children are our future…. There is a song title in there somewhere. But I also like a good value. I like to know what I am paying for. So, I asked some co-workers and friends who have children of school age. The results were not mostly negative, they were all negative. I asked about fifteen friends or acquaintances that had children in the Faribault school district or the immediate surrounding district. Next I took to Google. After all, a sample size of only fifteen people really isn't that accurate. The results were less than impressive!
From schooldigger.com:
The statewide district performance for 2019 ranked in the bottom 13%( 392 worst out of 452 schools). In fact, since 2012 it has not gone higher than 19%.
From the Faribault Daily News:
Open enrollment sees 253 Faribault district students attend Northfield schools and 160 leave for Medford. Why?
From US News:
Faribault Senior High ranks #12,170 in the nation with an overall score of 29.43 out of 100. The School was ranked on its performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. For those keeping score at home...... the higher the number the better. Throw in a graduation rate of 80% which is well below the state median.
From niche.com:
-The average expense per Faribault student is $13,435. The national average is $12,239.
One of the items the proposed levy would cover would be a seventh hour. My question is, do we want another hour of well below state and national average curriculum. I personally do not know any of the faculty or staff for the Faribault school district, and I know that a teachers job can be thankless at times. The problems these people face on a daily basis must be staggering. But I think we, as a community, must demand answers as to why our schools perform so poorly. I would support a levy that would fund ways to find an answer to that!
As for me, I will vote no.
Don Dammert
Faribault