Ever hear the word Epiphany? It means to have a moment of sudden realization of something. In the Church, Epiphany is the celebration when the three Kings came to give gifts to Jesus. That event marked when Jesus was made known as king to the rest of the world.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, was the day the Church celebrated Epiphany. One of the Bible readings for that day is from the Book of Ephesians chapter three, verses two through twelve. In that passage, Paul writes a lot about things ‘being made known” and “revelations.” In verse 10, Paul tells us one of the reasons God has for him to preach the gospel.
“...so that the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known through the church to the rulers and the authorities in the heavenly places.”
New American Standard Bible: 1995 update . (1995). (Eph 3:10). La Habra, CA: The Lockman Foundation.
We all know the Church is supposed to show Jesus to the world, but here Paul says that God’s purpose is to demonstrate to the rulers and the authorities in the heavenly places. The “heavenly places” that Paul is talking about is the world that we cannot see, yet certainly exists. The rulers and authorities of that place are Satan, the demons, angels, and servants of God Almighty. One of God’s purpose’s in the preaching of the gospel is that the Church should make God’s power known to Satan and demons and angels.
To fully grasp that, we have to talk about sin for a moment. Sin has power over us, whether we admit it or not. It is like an addiction; we keep going back repeatedly, and although we try to do good, we still sin. We are slaves to our pride and pleasure. We willingly give over the power and authority in our lives to Satan.
Now, look at what Paul wrote in the book of Colossians. In chapter 2, verses 13-15, Paul writes this. “When you were dead in your sins and in the uncircumcision of your flesh, God made you alive with Christ. He forgave us all our sins, having canceled the charge of our legal indebtedness, which stood against us and condemned us; he has taken it away, nailing it to the cross. And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross.”
The New International Version.(2011). (Col 2:13–15). Grand Rapids, MI: Zondervan.
What this says is that Jesus took our sin upon himself by being nailed to the cross.
He triumphed over it by rising from the dead, and this defeated the power of the evil forces.
When you place your faith in Jesus, He has won the victory for you. Jesus has purchased you by his precious blood, and you are set free.
Then, the powers and authorities in the heavenly places will see what a great God we serve. God’s plan for the Church is to make this known.