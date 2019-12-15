An open letter to my constituents:
This is a somber time in our country as the House this week weighs articles of impeachment against our president. It’s a vote that no member should ever want to take, and I certainly did not.
I ran for Congress to work to lower the price of prescription drugs, to fight for education funding and to help our family farmers. And as your representative that is what I’ve been focused on. I’m particularly proud that over two-thirds of my nearly 340 bills are bipartisan and that I’ve developed strong relationships across the aisle that are leading to important legislative accomplishments.
When I was sworn into office this past January, I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of our great nation. That is why in mid-September I called for an open and transparent process to determine whether the President’s actions warrant articles, and if they should receive a full trial in the Senate.
On Friday morning, the House Judiciary Committee voted to send the resolution on Articles of Impeachment to the House Floor. You deserve to hear from me directly in advance of my vote now that the Committee work is complete.
After reviewing the public testimony from non-partisan public servants and officials appointed to their roles by the President himself — as well as the final House Intelligence Committee report — I have decided that this week I will vote yes on both Articles of Impeachment.
No elected leader is above the law.
It is clear from the testimony and the report delivered to Congress that the president attempted to coerce a foreign government into investigating his political rival by withholding Congressionally-appropriated military assistance to a foreign ally. This is a clear abuse of power by a sitting U.S. president for his own personal gain. It is also clear that the president obstructed Congress by refusing to produce documents and blocking testimony during the impeachment inquiry, which is against the law.
My values would require the same vote if this were a Democratic president. It is about protecting our democratic values, about right and wrong, and about upholding my oath to the Constitution and the rule of law.