To the editor:
A photo exhibit is hanging in the hallway between Buckham Library and the Faribault Community Center for the month of May that I recommend Faribault residents stop by and view.
It has 17 photos by local gardeners and photographers featuring native flowers with bees, butterflies and other pollinators on them. The exhibit, organized by Faribault’s Gardeners Reaching Out With Service (GROWS) garden club, is meant to encourage residents of Faribault to plant native flowers and plants that help pollinators thrive by producing pollen they turn into food (or honey in the case of bees).
There are handouts on a table for those interested on how to plant a pollinator garden. GROWS, together with the city’s parks department, has organized a “Be A Dot on a Map” program. People who sign up to plant a pollinator garden can earn a sign “Pollinator Habitat” that they can install in the garden.
Whether interested in planting a pollinator garden or not, come view the fantastic photos the exhibit provides. GROWS Pollinator Committee spent many hours planning the exhibit and working with city officials on the pollinator habitat sign program. The exhibit is open during the open hours of the Community Center.
Pauline Schreiber, GROWS president
Faribault