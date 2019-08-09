If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.
So said my mom, my aunts, my other mother, teachers and other women of my life.
And today, the world would be pretty silent if that instruction was followed.
I honestly don’t know if those instructions were given to the lads – young and old – by the women or men in their lives. Maybe not. I don’t recall being instructed by my dad or uncles about such a plan. Maybe in those days long ago, teaching manners was women’s work.
And, I suspect, women were not always encouraged to speak their minds.
It’s a good thing that splitting of duties has shifted, as have many other old-time rules of life. Women aren’t responsible for all the housework; men aren’t responsible for all the yardwork.
And, dear readers three, don’t misunderstand me about not saying anything at all.
It is not about ignoring the bad things around us. It’s about finding a way to speak up – and not being silent – without the complete loss of civility that appears to be surrounding us. Harsh, mean and horrible things are being said all too often.
We seem to have returned to the terrible days of “love it or leave it” or “go back to where you came from” or using terms that are derogatory and hateful when referring to people who maybe don’t look like we do, dress the way we do, worship as we worship or vote as we do.
Elected leaders are not providing good examples, and that’s putting it mildly. It’s not just in Washington, D.C. And it’s not just the elected; it’s the people wanting to be elected or who want to be famous for 15 minutes or with enough hullabaloo for a day.
Being unpleasant gets attention. Blame gets attention. Being outrageous gets attention.
Hate is spilling out and that spill is spreading. As much as I hate to say this, today’s fast and immediate so-called news and information sources are not helping. Too many of these outlets are fighting for share with the seeming need to be first and shout about all the rotten things that sources say in order to improve their own bottom line.
And then there’s the lack of source checking, the one-source stories, the refusal by some of our elected leaders to speak with people who don’t agree with them or to answer their questions, and the inability to delineate fact from fiction, opinion from truth.
Instead, many have made up their minds and don’t want to be confused by the facts. Clearly, the number of people influenced by debate and persuasion is dwindling. Maybe we know too much, maybe we don’t know enough.
Maybe we like the political party, maybe we don’t want to pay more taxes, maybe we think that good enough is good enough, maybe we like his/her haircut, maybe we think the old ways are better, maybe the air and water are okay, maybe we like pork more than chicken, maybe we think that the cost of living is too high.
Maybe it’s easier to hate than to love. Maybe it’s easier to love humanity as a whole than it is to love one’s neighbor. Maybe it’s easier to stay silent and not learn how to respectfully disagree. Maybe it’s easier to just hang out with people just like us without trying to learn another way.
Or maybe, just maybe, if we could try:
• Thinking the best, speaking kindly and not speaking ill
• Listening
• Being considerate
• Accepting and praising
• Saying no to racism, inconsiderate and bad behavior
Writers and poets and orators – and a whole lot of other people – used to spend their lives seeking just the right way to say something, a phrase that would stand the test of time, provide inspiration and help turn the wheels of change.
This seems to be a thing of the past. It doesn’t ring true with “send her home” or “lock her up” or other less than admirable things being chanted by mobs of people caught up in the waves of anger. The perfect words, the exact phrasing to accomplish lofty goals and/or having lofty goals for that matter, have too often been lost in time.
Peter Marshall prayed this, “Lord, when we are wrong, make us willing to change, and when we are right, make us easy to live with.”
Amen. Amen. Amen. Let it be so.