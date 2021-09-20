There has been an influx of questions about boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus) at the Extension office.
Some people consider boxelder bugs to be a nuisance because they enter homes and other buildings, often in large numbers. You might not always see them during summer, but they can become an issue when they try to move into homes during fall to find a warm place to hide for winter.
You may have noticed boxelder bugs in high number this year because they are most abundant during hot, dry summers. And there’s a good chance you’ll notice them on the sides of your home in large numbers this fall!
We often notice boxelder bugs this time of year, sunning themselves on the sides of our homes or other residential buildings. Their life cycle consists of much more than just clustering on our siding and sneaking into our houses in the fall. Adults feed on plants and seeds on the ground during spring and early summer.
They begin mating a couple of weeks after they start feeding. Starting in mid‑July, they move to female seed-bearing boxelder trees where they lay eggs on trunks, branches, and leaves. They are rarely found on male boxelder trees. Boxelder bugs may also feed on maple or ash trees, but they don’t leave noticeable feeding injury to these trees.
As you are likely aware, boxelder bugs like warm areas and are attracted to buildings with a large southern or western exposure. As the weather cools, boxelder bugs push into cracks and spaces around homes.
The best way to manage boxelder bugs is prevention — try to keep them from entering your home from the start. This is done by sealing possible entry points around the home so they are unable to enter.
It’s a good idea to repair or replace damaged window and door screens, damaged screens in roof and soffit vents, and in bathroom and kitchen fans. Seal areas where cables, phone lines and other utility wires and pipes, outdoor faucets, dryer vents and other objects enter buildings. You might also want to install door sweeps or thresholds to all exterior entry doors and install a rubber seal along the bottom of garage doors. It’s a good idea make repairs to openings before the end of August, because that’s when they will start trying to enter homes.
Once boxelder bugs are found inside, the best option is to remove them with a vacuum or a broom and dust pan. It is not practical to try to treat wall voids and other hiding places. Since they don't live for very long, insecticides are not recommended once they are inside a home. By spring, boxelder bugs that overwintered inside buildings become active. They try to move outdoors but many remain trapped inside.
They do not reproduce in homes; all the boxelder bugs you see inside during winter and spring entered buildings the previous fall.