Nobody likes waiting.
In our day of fast food, microwave meals, video on demand, instant messaging, tap to pay and next-day deliveries, we bristle at the thought of not being in control of our own time. And yet wait, we must.
In the classic Dr. Seuss story, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” he warns of that, “most useless place, The Waiting Place… …for people just waiting.
Waiting for a train to go or a bus to come, or a plane to go or the mail to come, or the rain to go or the phone to ring, or the snow to snow or waiting around for a yes or a no or waiting for their hair to grow. Everyone is just waiting.”
And, in fact, one study showed that the average American spends 13 hours a year waiting on hold for customer service. Thirty-eight hours each year waiting in traffic. Fifty-four hours standing in line at the grocery store. All told, Americans spend somewhere around 37 billion hours each year waiting in line somewhere.
And indeed, as Tom Petty famously sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”
Whether it’s waiting in line or on the phone, for test results or a check to clear, a loved one to return or a child to be born, so often we view these moments, these days as tedious and tiresome.
But what if we saw waiting instead as a blessing?
What if we allowed the times of waiting in our lives to be holy moments? Times where we pause and reflect, pray and praise? Where we take stock of our lives and count our blessings?
Famed preacher Charles Spurgeon put it this way: “If the Lord Jehovah makes us wait, let us do so with our whole hearts; for blessed are all they that wait for Him. He is worth waiting for. The waiting itself is beneficial to us: it tries faith, exercises patience, trains submission, and endears the blessing when it comes. The Lord’s people have always been a waiting people.”
This season of Advent, as we remember and reflect on Jesus’s initial arrival that first Christmas morn, and as we look forward with hope for His promised return, what if we use all this time we spend waiting- for quarantines to end, for results to come back, for a vaccine to be released, for some since of normalcy to return… what if instead we recognized each of these pauses in our lives to be opportunities. To rest, to rethink and reexamine, to bless others, to try something new, to see things differently and to appreciate all we have?
We may spend a large portion of our lives just waiting around…so why not allow the Lord to redeem these times and use them for our good and His glory!
"The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him." (Lamentations 3:25)