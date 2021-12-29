If you’re like me, you’re ready to take down your holiday décor and prepare for the new year as soon as the holidays wrap up. As you’re disposing of any live greenery, be aware that there are several invasive hitchhikers that you may have unwittingly hosted on your decorations. Luckily, there are some easy ways to ensure that you don’t spread these issues throughout Minnesota.
Insects and diseases can grab a ride on trees or other holiday greenery brought into Minnesota from other states. Also, plants that are sometimes sold as decorative greenery are actually invasive plants that can cause problems in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture does inspect holiday products for some of these invasive species, but you can also do your part to help prevent the spread of these issues.
The issues we’re worried about here in Minnesota include elongate hemlock scale, boxwood blight, Oriental bittersweet, and gypsy moth, among several others. These diseases, pests, and plants can easily sneak into and around Minnesota.
Elongate hemlock scale one of the biggest concerns. It’s a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown. This scale insect is quite small and feeds on the sap from hemlocks, firs, and spruces. Its feeding can cause needles to turn yellow and prematurely fall off. Also, boxwood blight and Oriental bittersweet, sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces, can endanger native trees and other landscaping.
The MDA has been working with suppliers and sellers in Minnesota to remove trees, wreaths, and other greenery infested with elongate hemlock scale. Though the insect isn’t established in Minnesota yet, there are concerns it could become a problem for Minnesota Christmas tree producers, nurseries, and local forests and landscapes.
Do your part when the holiday season is over to protect our environment from those potential disease and pest issues. Like with jumping worms or emerald ash borer, many of these invasive species wouldn’t be able to spread so quickly if we (humans) didn’t help them move so much!
The State of Minnesota is asking residents to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:
The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has an online map of yard waste compost locations.
Do not toss trees and greenery into backyard woods or your residential compost pile, which will propagate the infestation.
Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed in trashcans.
If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort would be burning the greens. Always check with and follow local ordinances.
If you suspect your greenery may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us. Or, contact Claire LaCanne at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.