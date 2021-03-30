Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Westerly winds could gust as high as 45 mph across west-central Minnesota this afternoon, with gusts of 30-40 mph expected elsewhere this morning through the early evening. In addition to the gusty winds, drier air behind a cold front will create hazardous fire weather conditions this afternoon, especially across southwest and south-central Minnesota. Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.