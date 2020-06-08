To the editor:
Freedom — this important concept is not in the vocabulary of the liberal Minnesota Department of Education and the liberal Faribault School Board.
The importance of being at a traditional graduation ceremony for the students, parents and grandparents cannot be measured. The many years of struggle of parents to assist their children to achieve greatness in our educational system has been downgraded by the state and our local liberal school board. Some independent actions from this School Board should have been taken to ensure a safe and rewarding graduation experience.
More conservative actions, and not more liberal actions, are needed in our Faribault School District, the School Board has failed us in maintaining freedom in our community.
Richard Olson
Faribault