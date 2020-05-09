If I let my computer go to sleep, I must reset it to work. In spring, trees and shrubs reset their leaves every year. COVID-19 has changed things. Our life is different now. Without our permission, life has been reset.
How are you getting along these days? Many of us are struggling, mentally, physically and economically. But how about spiritually? A frustrating aspect of the pandemic is that when we are facing difficulty, we cannot even go to church. Our churches are closed. So what do we do now?
Let me ask you this question, does God seem distant? Does God appear distant, quiet and uninvolved because church is on hold? It doesn’t have to be that way.
In John Chapter 3, a man named Nicodemus came to see Jesus. Nicodemus was a real nice guy, a churchgoer and a do-gooder. He checked all the boxes on the membership application, he gave regularly and never missed church.
Yet, he had not seen anyone like Jesus. Jesus was different. He didn’t fit the religious mold. There were miracles; lives were changed; God was really showing up. There was a vibrant experience of God, and this made Nicodemus question his spirituality. Perhaps his faith was missing something, so he came to talk to Jesus.
Let’s stop there for a minute. It is normal for us to miss church. This is a significant change. But, God does not change. Jesus does not change — He is the same yesterday today and forever, and even though you may not going to Church, your spiritual life can be just as alive even when the Church is closed.
Are you missing a spiritual vibrancy? Jesus told Nicodemus how to enter into that place in John Chapter 3, Verse 3. Jesus replied, “... I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again” (New International Version. 2011. Grand Rapids, MI: Zondervan).
The kingdom of God is the place where God reigns supreme. God is all good, and he reigns with goodness and peace and justice. There is no worry and uncertainty because God is in control, COVID-19 is not in control, God is.
Seeing or being in the kingdom of God is much more than going to church once a week. It is about Jesus being king over your life. It is living in a new kingdom, where Jesus reigns over your life, over your fears, over your anxieties, and over your difficulties. Your problems may not disappear, but now you face them with Jesus.
Jesus was fully God and fully, man. He lived a sinless life, and therefore when He died on the cross, he could pay the price for your sins.
To be born again means you reset your spiritual life. You turn to Jesus, humbly in prayer, turn from your sins, and ask Him to save you. Jesus proved that this was true by His resurrection from the dead.
When you do that, you live in His kingdom, turn to Jesus today.