To the editor:
The heading on the back sports page of the Faribault Daily News on Oct. 10 summed up my feelings to perfection,"Swept out of play-offs Twins still proud of 101 wins season."
Fans throughout Twins Territory should feel the same way, obviously they did as attendance kept increasing as the season wore on. Statistics show that Target Field was the only stadium that realized an increase in attendance totaling an increase of 334,000 fan attending from the previous year.
There were so many highlights to the season it will make for good conversations during the winter months. As the rate of home runs kept increasing it seemed inevitable that the 267 record number hit by the Yankees in 2018 would be surpassed by the Twins. On Aug. 31 the Twins hit 6 in one game to reach the high mark of 268. Jonathan Schoop was the 6th batter to round out the marathon. However, the Twins had one 8 home run game which tied the record shared by several teams.
When the season ended a new record of 307 home runs is held by the Twins surpassing the Yankees at 306. Walk off wins caused excitement especially when it involved an extra inning game. When the Boston Red Sox came to Target Field the Twins had not won a game from them in six years but took 2 out of 3 in the series, including one game that went 17 innings. A few games later the Twins lost a game in 18 innings so its all part of the game. A first inning triple play with the bases loaded with Yankees greeted fans as they were still steaming into Target Field. A game which the Twins won 8-6. Winning the Central Division Championship in Chicago on Sept. 25 was a cherished goal that was challenged by the Cleveland Indians all through the season. In 2020 the Central Division Championship flag will be proudly displayed so fans be sure to see it.
Welcoming new coach Roco Bordelli, as was announced in early 2019, raised some concerns regarding his youthful age of 37 and this being his first head coaching job but it didn't take long to recognize a good fit. By coincidence, winning the division and his 38th birthday all happened the same day and added to the celebration.
When Nelson Cruz hit his 40th home run on Sept. 22 it also meant he had a total of 400 home runs for his career which the crowd recognized and cheered. It was my good fortune to be in attendance at that game as my family arranged for me to have that pleasure for my 98th birthday. There were 14 in our family group which added up to such a good time that I have my sights set for my 99th birthday in 2020 to cheer for another winning season. WIN TWINS!!
Luella Heim
Medford