Farming can be a dangerous job. Too often, we hear or read of farm incidents where a farm worker or family member was seriously injured or killed. Most of us have probably been impacted by a farm accident in one way or another. Some common farm hazards include silo gas, gas from manure pits and entering grain bins.
Silos have unique hazards, like silo gas, falls, dusts that may contain mold and more. During the silo fermentation process, lethal gases are produced. This is especially dangerous in confined areas.
You should be cautious during ensiling and when working with silage. Remember to be conscious of timing when entering a silo; silage gas is elevated for up to 10 days after filling. Be sure to use the buddy system and don’t work around or in the silo alone. It’s also important to be trained on symptoms and preventative measures for silage gas exposure, with an emergency plan in place.
Outside of silo gas, you may encounter hydrogen sulfide on the farm. It is a colorless, flammable, and extremely hazardous gas. It is produced by the breakdown of animal wastes or manure. It is heavier than air and can collect in enclosed pits, open air lagoons, and low-lying areas.
Knowing the risks that can occur with manure gas is important for farms raising animals. Be sure to ventilate your manure pit before and during pumping and while working near the pit. It’s also important to have a properly working gas monitoring system or gas monitoring device.
Flowing grain is dangerous. It behaves like quicksand. In just 20 seconds, a fully grown adult can be completely buried. The pressure of the grain usually hinders self-escape and can even make assisted escape nearly impossible.
One important reminder for grain bin safety: prevent spoilage. The most common reason people enter bins is to address problems associated with spoiled grain.
To reduce the chance of grain spoilage, maintain aeration equipment and fix roof leaks. Also, store grain at the correct moisture and temperature. Another safety tip is to work from outside the bin.
If clumps or crusts develop in the grain, use a pole from outside the bin to probe or knock the clump free. If you absolutely have to enter a bin or other grain storage area, take proper safety precautions.
Overall, farming is a dangerous occupation. As general reminder, having a well-stocked first aid kit can help you quickly respond to farm injuries. Being prepared can often mean the difference between an injury and a life-threatening situation. One safety tip we can all use is to store first aid kits in multiple locations around the farm, such as the shop, tractor, and barn.
For more in-depth farm safety reminders, join us for a farm safety seminar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the Faribault Fire Department. Farmers will have an opportunity to receive free safety equipment and first aid kits.
For more information, visit: z.umn.edu/FarmSafetySeminar.