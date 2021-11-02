Fashions on Central now has all of its winter wear out on the sales floor. If you need a sweater, scarf or winter coat, we can help! Anything that you might want for winter can be purchased at Fashions on Central. We want to invite everyone to stop in and see what is new.
You will always find high quality, gently-used clothing for women and men at great prices.
We also ask you to please consider giving to Fashions on Central when donating your clothing and accessories. Donations are needed and accepted during regular store hours, Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember that all of the money raised from the sales supports the operations of Buckham West.
Consider this
If you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, please consider a gift to Buckham West! A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Having pain in your hand, wrist or elbow?
Join us at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 when Dr Thomas Kaiser, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at the Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic of Faribault will discuss hand, wrist and elbow pain. At this free information session, you will learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for the most common conditions of the hand, wrist or elbow.
Dr. Kaiser provides local treatment to patients with these common problems including arthritis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fractures. He offers a wide variety of orthopedic services, individualized treatment that maximizes relief and minimizes risk to you can continue doing the things you enjoy.
To reserve a spot, call Buckham West. Masks and social distancing are required for this presentation.
Donate now
The “Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe” returns for a second time and is scheduled for the 2021 holiday season, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 27 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In order to stock the shop, we are actively soliciting donations of newly purchased or unused store-bought things or handmade or artisan items. Please drop off your donated gift shop items to Buckham West no later than Nov. 19. If you have questions, call us at 332-7357.
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Felt flowers make and take
Tap in to your creative side and make flowers from felt! You will create three felt flowers.
You choose if you want to put them on a stick to use in a house plant, make as a magnet, or design it as a pin to be worn on your coat or hat. These could also be used as a gift wrap decoration, added to a headband, or on a stick to decorate a birthday cupcake!
Class instructor will be Paula Wadekamper. The class is open to the public and will be held tomorrow, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. We ask you to preregister by calling Buckham West. Fee: $7 includes all supplies and instruction to make three flowers.
Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Senior learning network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.: National Museum of the Pacific War
In honor of Veteran’s Day, we will take a return visit to the National Museum of the Pacific War. This is always a favorite live tour! Come and experience key events, numerous artifacts and hear more stories of those that served in the Pacific or the Home Front during WWII. Staff members will take you an island hoping journey from Pearl Harbor to the surrender of Japan as they move through the George H.W. Bush Gallery.
• Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.: Elephant Sanctuary
It’s time to visit the amazing elephants as we gain an understanding of how they are cared for in captivity. Your audience will foster compassion for animals and an awareness of animal welfare by hearing about the life stories of our resident elephants.
We also discuss what goes into caring for the elephants at The Sanctuary, hopefully inspiring the next generation of animal care.
Reminders
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2021.
• Interested in playing cribbage? We have added it to our list of games being played at Buckham West. Join us every Thursday at 1 p.m. No registration required, members only.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in the dining room, with the curbside meals being brought out immediately after the dining room meals are served.