To the editor:
As we gear up for this year's election fun, I think it is time we decide who we are and how we act as a society. We need go no further than the family unit to effect positive change. Many of us have families divided over political beliefs.
A constant droning of misinformation and political propaganda from media outlets (formerly News Services) have elevated issues and increased division. I would like to recommend you read 2 Thessalonians 2 with particular attention to verses 11 and 12. If you prefer, Al Koran Chapter II, 15 and 16. The simple path to healing relationships is to substitute affection for animosity. In other words quit fighting over stupid stuff. Time will heal all wounds and only God will open the eyes of the deceived.
In the past, we elected officials to go to respective meeting places and come to agreements over the issues of the day. In my life time I remember when that used to work. The system our elected officials find themselves in today is fraught with corruption and the temptation is too great for most — 99% of politicians give the rest a bad name.
I believe that the leadership of the Democrat party has abandoned the majority of followers for some bizarre anti-American position of self-destruction. Read "H.R. 5383: The Way Forward Act." As of this writing 44 Democrat members of the United States Congress have signed on as sponsors. I would ask you again to read the US Constitution and respect the wisdom of our past leaders and founding fathers (and mothers). In closing I would like to propose a 30 day, money back if not satisfied, solution.
Once a day for 30 days asked God to honor a short prayer for family, friends and enemies. He knows who they are.
Tom Moline
Faribault