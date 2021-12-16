Season’s greetings, everyone!
If you’re anything like me, the winter months can be challenging. When the days get shorter and our time exposed to sunlight decreases dramatically, it can cause depression. This type of depression is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD for short. It can be extremely hard when you arrive at work and it’s still dark outside. Even harder yet, when you leave work and it’s dark yet again.
This has affected me every winter for as long as I can remember. It’s rough when you fall into a depression during your absolute favorite season. It can really dim the glow of what should be a happy season spent with family, friends and good food!
I remember one year I knew something just wasn’t right. I wasn’t as happy as I had been. I was more irritable and putting out my favorite Christmas decorations just seemed like a chore. Things that I once enjoyed doing were now just insurmountable tasks.
One night, in an effort to find some holiday cheer, my husband and I decided to drive around and look at Christmas lights. I packed up some Christmas cookies and hot chocolate only to be disappointed. There just weren’t many lights up. By the time we got home, hot chocolate and cookies untouched, I felt like I had been punched in the gut. I have a lump in my throat right now as I type this.
It was then that I realized that something was wrong. It wasn’t like me to not be excited about Christmas. It was my favorite time of year and yet I felt nothing. I learned about SAD and came up with a game plan with my therapist, and I feel much more prepared for the winter months than I had been in the past.
Sometimes it takes medication, sometimes it takes light therapy, sometimes it’s talk therapy, and sometimes it takes Vitamin D. Either way, if you suffer from SAD, I hope you find something that helps you. Holidays can be stressful enough without adding depression and anxiety into the mix. Everyone deserves to feel the joy that often compliments this season.
Want to hear the best part of the Christmas lights story? My husband often feels helpless when I am in the throes of a depressive episode. So, the day after the Christmas lights disappointment he went to work, and I don’t mean at his place of employment. When I arrived home that evening after a long day at work, I was greeted with beautiful Christmas lights illuminating our house. I pulled into the driveway and lost it. I am talking ugly crying. He was never big on Christmas decorations, much less putting lights on our house, but he knew it would make me happy. And it did. And you know what? He did it again this year. These are my favorite surprises, and I will never forget them.
I hope you all have an amazing holiday season. You deserve it. As always, if you find yourself struggling a little more than usual, please reach out.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota 1-844-274-7472