Symbols can be a powerful influence. A symbol is a representation of an object or an idea. The symbol for infinity is a sideways “8”, used since the 1600s and continuing to have the same meaning. Other symbols adapt, coming to have new meaning. The lowercase letter “a”, the representation of a particular sound, has become a symbol for Amazon.
A familiar California symbol, the iconic “Hollywood” sign, placed prominently on Mount Lee, features 45-foot-high letters stretching 350 feet. It is, according to its website, “a universal metaphor for the place, industry, lifestyle and aspiration we all know” as Hollywood. Like the Amazon symbol, today’s letters on the mountain reflect a different meaning from the original. In the 1920’s, the sign, “Hollywoodland”, was a promotion designed to attract buyers to a new housing development apart from the crowding and clutter of Los Angeles. The lettering was also underscored by a large white dot, expressing a political statement about the area,” free from communism, crime and corruption.”
The torch is a powerful symbol ascribed to many things, including the Olympic Games. The games have long been associated with the ritual fire but the relay bringing the flame to the present location was a 1936 addition for the Summer Games. The transfer of the flame from Greece was thought to help align its history with the Nazi Germany location. Extensive media coverage helped accentuate the message. Presently, as the games open, our televisions capture the stirring finish of the relay and lighting of the flame. Carrying the flame to each new site persists today but has taken on a larger, unifying message. According to Olympic.org, the torch has come to symbolize a connection with ancient Greece but is also “a symbol of peace, friendship, tolerance and hope.”
Faribault also has a local story of shifting symbolism. Visitors entering Buckham Memorial Library pass by such a symbol in the form of stone Ten Commandments.
The current library building became a reality, in part, by a donation of $100,000 from Anna Buckham in memory of her husband, after whom the library is named. The building was dedicated in 1930. According to a Carleton College website focused on religions, the monument was placed outside the library in 1957.
In a new Judeo-Christian spirit “the Fraternal Order of Eagles presented the city of Faribault with a large granite monument inscribed with the Ten Commandments.” But IMDb, a data base of information about films and other media productions, describes the possible ultimate origin this way. In a promotion effort for "The Ten Commandments," “Paramount Pictures’ publicity department gave grants to state and local governments to post stone tables of the Ten Commandments on public land.” The stone tablet commandments were advertising for one of the largest grossing movies of all time, a sort of permanent commercial.
Symbols do indeed shift but continue to powerfully influence us.