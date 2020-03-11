One of the lesser known, but extraordinary legends of ages past is the legend of St. Urho, patron saint of the Finnish vineyard workers.
Before the last glacial period, the legend goes, wild grapes grew with abundance in the area now known as Finland. The grapes were threatened by a plague of grasshoppers until Urho banished the lot of them with "Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, mene taalta hiiteen."
In memory of this impressive demonstration of the power of the Finnish language, at sunrise each March 16, Finnish women and children dressed in royal purple and nile green gather around the shores of the many lakes in Finland and chant what St. Urho chanted many, many years ago; "Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, mene taalta hiiteen," which translated means: "Grasshopper, grasshopper, go away." Colors for the day are royal purple and nile green. – Sulo Havumaki
Recently, I have been inundated with mailings, bombarded with advertisements and had favorite shows postponed by debates. I cherish our democracy and the constitutional rights of voters, but November is nine months away. (We’re not even past the first trimester!) I think everyone needs to take a step back from the news (which is an important part of our democracy) and focus on events that can bring us all together.
On March 16 we have a chance to celebrate St. Urho, the patron saint of Finland. What could be more bonding than celebrating with friends, families, even strangers (some may be family). Our country has always celebrated other cultures and the Finnish people deserve some respect. Too often they are described as a stoic, literate and hard-working society. I guess they are respected. But we promote a guy who chased snakes off of a rocky island, a guy who sneaks into your house and determines rewards based on a list, and a fellow who was trying to get to India and got to the Caribbean Islands by mistake. St. Urho banished grasshoppers that were destroying vineyards by the bunch.
To me that seems a little more worthy of a celebration. Unfortunately, Faribault’s St. Urho’s Day parade has once again been cancelled. The route as always was going to start at Christ Lutheran Church overlooking our city. A change to the route would have the parade take a right at Washington Community Center and continue on Shumway to the STEM school, take a left down the hill and make its way to Alexander Park.
However, those rascals in Finland, Minnesota, intercepted our invitations to various Finnish bands and celebrities. They offered these individuals incentives we could not match, like cash and coupons for McDonald's and Burger King. We were going to try and make the best of it and downsize our parade. We painted a snowmobile green and purple, but the owner said we should have asked permission first. Maybe next year.
P.S. Finland, Minnesota, does have activities, including a parade, the weekend of March 13-15. Here is its Facebook site: facebook.com/sturho.