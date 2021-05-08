The term “gospel” is a common word in church circles. Sad to say, many people — even “church people”, do not understand what the word means. Even those who do, have trouble grasping the entire scope of what the word expresses. The word “gospel” in the original language of the New Testament very simply means “good news”. I Corinthians 15:3-4 expands on this definition of the gospel and reminds us that the “good news” is the news that Jesus died for the sins of the world and conquered death so that all who believe in Him do not have to face death but can spend eternity with Him. But what makes this message “good news?”
Many times, followers of Christ limit the scope of the “good news”. When asked to describe the good news of the gospel, one might give answers like “a home in heaven, peace with God, or a relationship with Jesus Christ.” While these are important elements of the gospel, many times we conceptualize the gospel only in terms of positive things that work out for our benefit. But if this message is truly good, then it cannot merely be good in relation to the things that we celebrate, it must also be good news when it comes to things that are difficult. It is easy to think of the gospel as bringing the good news that one can inherit eternal life. It is a whole different scenario to recognize that the gospel brings good news to the difficulties in life which we face.
However, if it is truly good, then it must bring good news to even the worst of circumstances in life!
So how do we experience that good news when our surroundings seem anything but good? I like to ask the simple question: “How might the gospel bring good news to this situation?” I use that question regularly in my counseling, though it is not original with me. I find that if we can provide an answer to this one question amid the worst of circumstances, we will begin to truly understand the nature of the gospel. Scripture is full of teaching concerning the benefits of a relationship with Jesus, but many times those are masked or forgotten when the tough times of life arrive. By focusing on what the Bible teaches concerning the nature of the gospel and asking ourselves how Jesus brings good news to the worst of situations, we can help point our hearts to see how the gospel can cause us to celebrate even when our hearts are full of grief.
So next time things get messy in your life and you are tempted to doubt the goodness and grace of God, put this into practice. Ask yourself the question: “How does the gospel bring good news to this situation?” It might take some time and effort to answer, but once you do, you will see firsthand the hope that the gospel brings to every situation!