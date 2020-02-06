Winter has come. Tender flowers and green things have died and been buried under ice and snow.
I miss them even as I know I will see them again in spring. But I am content to feel the silence and the weight of this winter blanket, and to appreciate the contrasting color of winter’s crystal landscape. It seems right, as I feel the heavy loss of my mom who died late last October, and my sister who died six weeks later. I feel the loss of their physical presence, their warmth, the color they brought to my life. I miss them.
If you’ve read some of my columns, you likely know that my family life wasn’t super warm and rosy. Growing up we experienced serious dysfunction from physical and emotional abuse, alcoholism, addiction and poverty. It made my mom, me and my sisters very close. But we had our lingering resentments and anger too. What happens to those feelings when someone dies?
For me, the death of my mom and sister revealed that in the face of death, frustrations, hostilities, hurt feelings and other wounds yield to love. In the end it is the heart, not the hurt that guides us. But why not let our heart guide us now? Why wait to come to that realization until after someone is gone?
Think of a loved one’s face, their voice, all the things you love about them, the meaningful moments you’ve shared. Now think about something that annoys you about them. Do you hate it when they leave their shoes where you can trip over them? Do you get annoyed that they’re late all the time? Imagine your loved one has died suddenly. How do you feel? Would you wish you could trip over their shoes again, wait for them again, see them, hug them, talk with them again? Of course, even the things that angered or annoyed you would be welcome.
I swear, I would love one more call from my mom complaining about how my sister is cluttering her house with junk. I would cherish a complaint from Ellen about how the janitor in her apartment won’t change her lightbulbs for her, or the homeless addict she invited to stay with her won’t leave and is eating all her food.
I miss Mom and Ellen, even as I know I will see them again, like the flowers and green things after winter, when spring comes. Until then I am content with the weight of winter’s blanket. I will cherish those whom I love, and will thrill when I see the colors of Cardinal and Bluejay, the flutter of wings, the darting of squirrels, and dancing of deer against winter’s crystal landscape.
White-Eyes
By Mary Oliver
In winter
all the singing is in
the tops of the trees
where the wind-bird
with its white eyes
shoves and pushes
among the branches.
Like any of us
he wants to go to sleep,
but he’s restless—
he has an idea,
and slowly it unfolds
from under his beating wings
as long as he stays awake.
But his big, round music, after all,
is too breathy to last.
So, it’s over.
In the pine-crown
he makes his nest,
he’s done all he can.
I don’t know the name of this bird,
I only imagine his glittering beak
tucked in a white wing
while the clouds—
which he has summoned
from the north—
which he has taught
to be mild, and silent—
thicken, and begin to fall
into the world below
like stars, or the feathers
of some unimaginable bird
that loves us,
that is asleep now, and silent—
that has turned itself
into snow.