To the editor:
When good people get together to do good work, good things happen and that's what happened at the Hearts Gala for Ruth's House on Feb. 8.
Ruth's House of Hope extends their grateful thanks to the entire community for their extremely generous support given at the Gala. The shelter provides transitional housing 24/7, and the staff provide support and references to many local agencies for those seeking their way out of domestic violence, poverty, addiction and other struggles. This nine family unit shelter can house up to 27 people, and has served over 1,800 women and children since opening the doors in 2004. And unfortunately, there is always a long waiting list to get in.
Ruth's House also manages a HUD supportive housing program with nine off-campus apartment units throughout Rice County as well.
We had an amazing turn out for the Annual Hearts Gala for Ruth's House. Over 300 people attended, enjoyed a nice Greek-themed dinner, and raised money for the shelter in various ways, such as the dessert, silent and live auctions, as well as a new game, Heads or Tails.
A former child resident, who is now grown with children of her own, spoke from her heart about how Ruth’s House, and the staff, helped her grown into the incredible woman, and mother she is today. Her resiliency is amazing. With all your support, Ruth’s House is changing lives.
We'd like to thank all the corporate table donors 1st United Bank, A & J Storage, Boldt Funeral Home, Cate Grinney, Charlie and Gail Sheridan, Donahue’s Greenhouse, Faribault Daily News, Faribault Noon Exchange Club, Faribault Tire & Auto, First National Bank of Northfield, Harry Brown’s, Joyce and Rick Elsen, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Patricia and John Petersen, Rent-N-Save, Ruth and Herb Hickey, Sheldahl, State Bank of Faribault, Sandy and Paul Varley and Wells Fargo.
And our pillars of community 1st United Bank, A & J Storage, Cate Grinney, First National Bank of Northfield and an anonymous donor.
And community partners United Way, The Mary Kay Foundation, Otto Bremer Trust, The Carlander Family and Fourth Ave. United Methodist Church.
We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who helped on the Gala and to those who made donations of auction items used to raise funds for that night.
On behalf of all the staff, volunteers, board members, but most importantly, past, present and future women and children of Ruth's House, thank you for your continuous love and support of Ruth's House.
Cassandra Cook-Quarry
Gala Committee Coordinator