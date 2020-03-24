“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt
With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a person looks at their life and circumstances in a different way. We become grateful for what we have and often feel compelled to do something for others. If you are looking for ways to pitch in and help, consider these thoughts:
1. Order a meal from a local restaurant and have it delivered to an older family member, friend or neighbor. This gesture will help the business and cheer up the recipient.
2. Make one phone call of encouragement each day to someone who is staying at home.
3. If you are in a financial position to do so, consider sending a check to your favorite non-profit or church. Since their doors are closed until further notice, these organizations will certainly be feeling the pinch financially.
4. Write a letter or mail a card to folks living in long term care or assisted living facilities.
5. Offer to pick up a gallon of milk or fresh fruit for someone that isn’t (or shouldn’t be) going out.
6. Mention to people that are age 60+ to check out our Curbside Meal program. More information on this below.
Although Buckham West is not open until the pandemic passes, the staff is here from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please do not hesitate to call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
Meal Programs
Adjustments are also happening to the meal programs that are offered out of the Buckham West kitchen. It is the goal of the hosting agencies to continue to provide these meals to those older adults that need it, but in order to limit contact, there are new precautions being implemented.
Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program will continue as it has always been. If there are changes to it, there will be notice given to each client. Please call your contact at Three Rivers with any questions that you have.
Buckham West Curbside Pickup Meal
The daily congregate meal program held in the Buckham West dining room will be seeing some changes effective immediately. In order to reduce contact there will be no meal served in the dining room until further notice. But don’t worry, because you may order and pick up a meal instead! (This is not a home delivery.)
These are the steps:
1. Call 507-332-7680 (SEMCAC’s kitchen number) to order a meal for the following day.
2. Plan to pick up your meal between 11:30 a.m. to noon on that day.
3. Park your car in the parking lot on the west side of Buckham West. (other parking places may be used on north side if needed). Please park and wait for the food to be brought to you. Do not pull up to our door or do not move around from place to place. We do not want any accidents to happen.
4. In order to avoid contact, do not come in to the building for your meal. The doors to Buckham West will not be open to the public. Your meal will be brought out to you in your car.
5. The number of meals will be tracked on an order sheet in the building and a donation request letter will be mailed to each meal recipient by April 15. Cash donations or green punch cards will not be accepted during this time. Meal cost continues to be a suggested donation of $4 for those people 60 and over.
New clients are certainly encouraged to take part in this critical program. Here’s how:
• When you call to place your meal reservation order, please indicate that you are a new diner.
• There will be some questions that you will need to answer in order to get started utilizing this curbside pick up meal program.
Updates and adjustments will be announced via KDHL 920 AM radio, Faribault Daily News, and the Three Rivers and Buckham West Facebook pages.
Tax Prep and Defensive Driving
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments again for Friday, March 27. The tax preparers have every intention of finding another date to re-schedule these appointments. We have phone numbers and will call everyone who is scheduled to have their taxes done to let them know that their appointment is cancelled and we will also call again to re-schedule you when a new date has been set up.
AARP’s 4-Hour Defensive Driving Class for April 9 has also been canceled. Once a new date is set we will call al those that are registered and get them re-enrolled.
Upcoming Trips
At this time the following trips are being held on the dates posted. Should things change with date changes or cancellations, we will inform those that are registered.
• “Runestone: A Rock Musical” at the History Theatre in St. Paul on May 14.
• “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1.