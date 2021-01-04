The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is one of our Minnesota summer staples you see monarchs and you know summer has arrived. It is also Minnesota’s official state insect.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) was slotted to review the status of the monarch butterfly this year. On Dec. 15, the USFWS announced that while adding the monarch butterfly to the list of threatened and endangered species is warranted, they are not listing it this year. The monarch is now considered a “candidate species” which means it will remain a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act; the USFWS will continue to study the species and review its candidacy for listing on an annual basis.
The USFWS found that the monarch meets the listing criteria under the Endangered Species Act, but before the service can list the species, it must focus on higher-priority actions. This finding is considered “warranted-but-precluded.” Again, this means that the monarch’s status will be reevaluated every year until the USFWS finds that its listing is not warranted or until it is listed.
Over the past 20 years, there have been significant declines in North American monarchs overwintering in Mexico and California, where the butterflies cluster. As far as conservation efforts, the USFWS and other organizations have been concentrating on voluntary efforts. There have been great strides — including partnerships with states, tribes, Canada and Mexico, local communities and conservation organizations to address threats to the monarchs and raise awareness about restoring key habitat.
A large part of improving monarch conservation is to increase milkweed abundance in the landscape. Adult monarch butterflies feed on nectar from many different flowering plants. However, monarchs only lay their eggs on milkweed, which is the sole source of food for monarch caterpillars.
Monarchs are known for their impressive spring and fall migrations, traveling across the continent. The migrating monarchs live for six to eight months (compared to the approximately four weeks that other generations of monarchs live) and may travel thousands of miles. Because monarchs travel extremely long distances, it is vital to provide plenty of milkweed on which to lay their eggs. It is important to maintain reliable sources of flowering plants with nectar to feed them on their journeys, as well.
Another reason that milkweed is so important to monarchs is due to the chemical properties that end up protecting monarchs. Monarchs become toxic to predators by storing toxins from the milkweed plants that they ate during their caterpillar stage. Milkweed contains toxins which can be harmful to predators and also make monarchs distasteful.
Because monarchs are solely dependent on milkweed during the caterpillar stage, efforts to boost the number of milkweed plants across the country are the basis for many monarch conservation plans. This is something homeowners can easily accomplish — let some milkweed grow in your yard or property. Maybe even consider planting some milkweed intentionally.
For more information about USFWS’s finding on the monarch and tips on how to help conserve monarch butterflies, visit fws.gov/savethemonarch.