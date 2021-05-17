Keeping physically active at 50+ is important. Physical activity can help prevent:
Heart disease
Obesity
High blood Pressure
Type 2 diabetes
Osteoporosis (thinning bones)
Mental health problems, such as depression
Physical activity also helps you stay at a healthy weight, reduce stress, sleep better, and feel better overall.
What To Do
All kinds of physical activity, whether it is moderate or vigorous, will help you stay healthy. It is a good idea to aim for at least moderate activity such as brisk walking, raking leaves, or house cleaning for 30 minutes most days of the week. Generally, the more active you are, the healthier you will become.
How To Get Started and Keep At It
If you have not been active, start slowly.
Choose something that fits into your daily life.
Choose an activity you like, or try a new one. Activities such as dancing, swimming, or biking can be fun.
Ask a friend to exercise with you, or join a group.
Make time in your day for physical activity.
If the weather is bad, try an exercise show on TV. Watch an exercise video, walk in the mall, or work around the house.
Preventing Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is often preventable.
You can lower your risk for skin cancer by:
Limiting the time you spend in the sun, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wearing sunglasses and clothing that protects against the sun such as broad-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants when you are in the sun.
Using sunscreen when you are in the sun. (Do not stay out in the sun longer just because you are wearing sunscreen.)