Do you start to feel a little blue during the winter? Do long, dark days seem to affect your mood? If so, you aren't alone. About 5% of U.S. adults experience seasonal affective depression, also called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). This is a form of clinical depression that happens during certain times of the year, usually during the darkest and coldest months.
SAD is not simply a case of the "winter blues," a condition that is more mild and common. SAD symptoms are severe enough to make it difficult to function in social, work and home environments.
Symptoms typically start to appear in the fall and tend to worsen near the end of daylight savings time, followed by a more drastic decline in November. January and February tend to be the months with the most severe symptoms of depression.
The most common symptoms to watch for include:
• Feeling sad, down or listless most of the day, nearly every day
• Losing interest in things you would normally enjoy, such as hobbies and social activities
• Having problems with sleep like sleeping too much or having trouble falling asleep
• Having difficulty concentrating
• Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
• Weight gain or loss
• Having low energy or feeling sluggish
• Experiencing appetite changes, especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates
Who is at most risk for SAD? It may not be a surprise to learn that people who live far from the equator, especially in northern climates like Minnesota, have a higher risk for SAD. This is because daylight hours are shorter and there is less sunlight during the winter months. Also, cold and snowy weather can make outdoor activities more challenging.
People who have a family history of SAD or have bipolar disorder have an increased risk for SAD. It is more common in women, as are all depressive disorders.
Fortunately, there are treatment options that can help. Light therapy is considered an effective treatment for SAD. On a sunny day, walking at least 30 minutes outside or on a cloudy day for two hours, can help alleviate the symptoms. However, many people don't have time to fit in two hours of walking each day, so using a light box or sitting near a lamp with 10,000 LUX are good indoor options. Talk with your health care provider before you purchase a light box. Your provider can help you determine the type of device needed, give tips on setting it up properly and recommend the length of time in front of the light box that is needed.
Medications, such as an antidepressant, prescribed by a health care provider can be an effective treatment option. Finally, cognitive behavioral therapy can help people learn how to manage their symptoms of depression or reduce the severity of the symptoms.
Here are a few tips for increasing your light and energy this winter, whether you are experiencing SAD or are just looking for a boost:
• Make your environment bright. Open the window blinds and allow sunlight into your home. Sit near a window while at home or work.
• Get outside. If the weather allows, take a walk outside during the lunch hour when the sun is at its peak.
• Be physically active. Exercise helps relieve stress and anxiety. During colder months, it is easy to slip into a low-activity routine. Try to incorporate movement into your day. Being fit can make you feel better about yourself, too, which can lift your mood.
• Be social. It's easy to want to stay home when you are feeling down or have less energy. But maintaining important social bonds help to build a sense of belonging, lower stress and build resiliency.
• Take care of your body and mind. Eat regular, healthy meals. Avoid drugs and alcohol, which can make depression worse.
Don't brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the "winter blues" or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own. Take steps to keep your mood and motivation steady throughout the year.