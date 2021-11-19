To the editor:
According to the national news as of Monday, Nov. 8, Minnesota had more reported cases of COVID-19 per capita than any other state in the nation. There are counties in our state where less than half of the population has received a free COVID vaccine. In Northfield, we have unvaccinated health care professionals who were fired from the hospital for not being vaccinated and are now suing on religious and personal health grounds.
This is happening even after the COVID vaccines have proven highly effective in preventing getting COVID or greatly reducing illness if infected. I am sure there are isolated cases where citizens can reasonably justify not getting the vaccine.
However, take the example of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who misled people into believing he was vaccinated and then after testing positive for COVID made the following comments: Rogers said he was “in the cross hairs of the “woke mob “right now. So, before my final nail gets put in my “cancel culture” casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many blatant lies out there. I tested for COVID for over 300 times before testing possible positive and I probably got it from a vaccinated player.”
Rodgers claimed he did extensive research on the vaccines, but said he was allergic to something in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. What Aaron Rodgers said about being allergic may be true but being in his position as a professional quarterback why would he state he was vaccinated which was untrue and then use political terms of the radical right to defend himself? Isn’t Rodgers' response an example of what is dividing this country?
We have a segment of the population who resents being told what to do by what I think are legitimate professionals. I think we are at a point where anti-vaxxers have to ask themselves, have they been misled and then question their sources of misinformation and the people feeding them the misinformation. What do you think?
Philip Heim
Medford