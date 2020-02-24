2020 newsletter advertisers
Thank you to the following businesses who provide essential financial support needed to help pay for expenses related to our newsletter. We are grateful for their assistance!
• Boldt Funeral Home
• Cardinal Pointe
• Gordy’s Handyman Services
• Harry Brown’s Family Automotive
• Milestone Senior Living
• Mill City Senior Living
• Parker Kohl Funeral Home
• Realife Cooperative
• Three Rivers/Hiawathaland Transportation
Elder collegium classes
Registration is now open for the Spring Term of the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC). This term runs from March 23 through May 15. A complete listing with course descriptions and registration materials are available online at CVEC.org. In addition, there are registration forms available for pick up at our front desk. March 2 is the end of formal registration and a late registration is possible if a class has not filled.
Funding for Home Repairs for Seniors
Keeping up with necessary repairs to your home can be challenging and costly. Our friends at USDA Rural Development recognize this and provide a few financing opportunities that can help homeowners address your home repair needs, affordably. Grants are available to elderly very-low-income homeowners of 62 years or older to help remove health and safety hazards or make improvements for disabilities.
Eligibility can be dependent on a number of variables best discussed directly with a Rural Development Area Specialist. In Faribault please call (507) 332-7418 x 4 to learn more about the program and how USDA might be able to assist with your home repair needs.
In addition to financing for home repairs, USDA offers financing to purchase a new home as well through the Single-Family Housing Direct Home Loan program. Contact your local area office or visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.
Honoring your choices
Advance Care Planning is a process that includes thinking about, talking about, and writing down your preferences for future health care decisions. It’s important for every adult to have a health care directive — a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow — so that your wishes are known if a medical emergency occurs and you are not able to speak for yourself.
Join us in the process of advance care planning, learn how to choose a health care decision-maker, navigate the Honoring Choices health care directive, and have the opportunity to complete your directive at the end of class, if you choose.
Honoring Choices Staff will lead the discussion on Wednesday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This free program is open to public; please pre-register by calling 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com.
Newsletter
Our March-April newsletter is complete and should arrive in your mailbox around March 1. We do have a number of people who haven’t renewed for 2020 so if you do not get a newsletter, we ask that you check and see if you have done your renewal yet.
Please remember that there are several Buckham West programs that are for members only including the Book Club, Life Writing Group, Mahjong, Bunco, all card games and Bridge Marathon members, Meditation, Out to Lunch Bunch, plus others. So if you want to continue your participation in these popular groups, please remember to renew your membership. Membership forms are available at the front desk or on our website. The price is $40/single and $70/couple.
Estate and Will Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For this clinic, Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Reminders:
• Sign up has begun for Senior Dining’s St. Patrick’s Day meal scheduled for Thursday, March 12. There will be one serving only at 11:30 a.m.
• Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. This is a free, members-only activity. Please join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month
• Computer Tutoring at Buckham West this Friday. No membership required, preregistration is required by calling 332-7357.
• Carla Pearson, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate will be here each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her.
• Have you checked in at Fashions on Central lately? Stop in for some great deals on high quality, gently used adult clothing. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave.
Upcoming Trips
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10 and 11, 2020, $75 includes hotel and transportation, add $20 for single rate. Casino pays $50 on player’s card and more.
• “Wait Until Dark” at the Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake on Sunday, March 15. Depart at 12:15 p.m., home by 6:30 p.m. Following the performance will be a stop for dinner at the Crackerbarrel. Cost of $57 for motorcoach transportation and play. Dinner on your own. Sign up before Feb. 27.
• Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 20. Depart at 10 a.m. for a noon game. Upgraded seating under cover. Cost of $65 for transportation and game. Sign up by May 1.
• “Follow the Arrow” trip to northern Minnesota June 8-10. Brochures with details available by March 1.
• “Music Man” starring Ann Michels at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1. Cost is $100 and includes seated luncheon, performance and motorcoach transportation. Reservations required by June 5.