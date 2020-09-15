Letter to the editor:
Recently, I traveled Minnesota and was privileged to speak to a holocaust survivor. Her family fled with the clothes on their backs; most were rounded up and killed. This brave woman experienced both communist socialism and Nazi socialism in her lifetime.
Her chilling account:
The sequence of pre-World War II events in Germany/Europe are exactly the sequence of events happening in America today; Radicals have infiltrated our nation.
• Communist socialism (communist manifesto) and Nazi socialism strategic plan (takeover)
• Promote discord division) within the citizenry
• Promote chaos, hatred, violence etc.—See Portland, Seattle etc.
• Promote fear as means to control —Using COVID stats – Reality--Since April, COVID death rates sharply declined and maintained this status to the present (See Minnesota Department of Health)
Revolution complete when:
• Police defunded (happening)
• Citizens’ guns removed (attempting)
• Statues/history removed (happening—rewrite history)
• Media controlled (happening--one sided stories—CBS, NBC etc.; conservative voices censored on social media)
• Completion of Power--Hitler took power legally through the legislature. The Minnesota Legislature has not been in power for six months—only Gov. Walz!
• Control complete = Promises not kept and America destroyed
Trump = freedom = Bill of Rights. With COVID, Trump gave governors power to act—only a dictator takes power and keeps it—like Walz.
Radical socialism = Democratic takeover. Biden = Pawn to complete the political radicalization of America.
The truth sets us free. Learn from one who survived the radical Nazi and communist regimes!
Linda Moore
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.