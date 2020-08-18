At SSA, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our services. If Spanish is your primary language, you can visit ssa.gov/espanol, our Spanish-language website. There, you can find information about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage your benefits, and much more.

Spanish-speaking customers wishing to speak with a representative and apply for retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits, as well as Medicare, can call us at 1-800-772-1213.

We also provide many publications in Spanish on popular topics like:

• Retirement, disability, and survivors benefits;

• Retirement planning;

• Online services information;

• Medicare; and

• Supplemental Security Income.

You can find them at ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. You can also visit ssa.gov/espanol for other resources in Spanish. Share these resources with friends and family who may need them.

