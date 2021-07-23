This past spring a group of us from the Rice County Master Gardener group were asked to design and plant a flower garden at the new Fleckenstein Bluffs garden located along the Straight River.
The only requirement the city of Faribault asked was that the plants were deer resistant (I know, I know … if they are hungry, they’ll eat almost anything!). As we worked on the design, we decided we wanted to pay homage to plants that have a history or significance to the city of Faribault. So, I’d like to take you on a "walk" through our garden!
Along the back of the garden, we planted three ‘Art Boe’ arborvitaes which are sold in the garden industry as the North Pole arborvitae. This plant was developed by Art Boe, who was a plant science researcher and college professor before shifting his career to a nurseryman. Art founded North Star Nursery here in Faribault. Sadly, Art died in May and North Star has since closed.
Mums from Minnesota were also added to bring in some fall color. Mums from Minnesota was started by Edgar and Ruth Lehman in Faribault. They developed several varieties of hardy mums and also acquired varieties from the University of Minnesota and other breeders around the country. Each fall, the Lehmans hosted an elaborate mum show selling plants and flowers.
In 1972, the Lehmans sold the business to Richard and Lois Donahue who also developed several varieties. Eventually they discontinued the mum show to concentrate on other year-round crops. In 1994 Faribault Growers, Inc., owned by George Chappuis and Mike Donahue, purchased Mums from Minnesota, relocated just outside the city and continue to do a thriving business
This fall we will be adding peonies. Faribault’s connection to peonies goes back more than 150 years when O.F. Brand started a peony farm in Faribault. The Brands grew peonies from seed which often took a decade to be ready to be sold as bare root plants. They were a worldwide sensation in the 1920s and Faribault become known as the Peony Capital of the World!
Next spring it was our hope to add some railing from the old viaduct bridge but unfortunately time and rust got the best of it so the search is on for something suitable that a flowering vine can be grown on. The flowering vine we have chosen is the clematis, a salute to the Donahue family with their large wholesale clematis business in Faribault. Donahue’s is one of the top three clematis growers in the nation and ship well over 800,000 clematis plants a year. With over 130 varieties that they carry in the store the difficulty lies in just which one to pick!
While not a ‘true’ connection with plant history we planted iris. One of the master gardeners that suggested that when in bloom it reminded her of our city’s logo of the fleur de lis.
Also included in the design is poppies to remind us of the poppies we sell for Memorial Day to salute the brave men and women who served or are serving in one of our branches of the Armed Forces – ‘Thank You for your service!’
There are other varieties of plants included as well and we will also be adding some flowering bulbs for a burst of color next spring.
So, stop by and take a look and drink in a little bit of the history of plants at Fleckenstein Bluffs garden. Cheers!