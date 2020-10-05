As of Sept. 27, 85% of corn in Minnesota has reached maturity according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS). This is 22 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the 5-year average. As a brief update, corn harvested for grain has started and is 6% complete, ahead of last year and the five-year average. Statewide corn condition is encouraging at 78% good to excellent.
Corn hybrids planted in Minnesota typically reach maturity at about 55 to 60 days after silking. At maturity, kernels no longer contain milk and the kernel milk line is no longer visible. Additionally, kernels have reached maximum dry weight and a black layer is present at the tip of kernels where they connect to the cob.
Grain moisture is around 32% when kernels first reach maturity. The optimal grain moisture at which to begin harvest is a balance among several factors, including the risk of ear loss due to stalk lodging or dropped ears, the likelihood of wet weather, grain price, and drying cost. Based on these factors, it is often optimal to begin corn harvest once grain moisture has reached 24 to 22%. Harvesting when grain moisture is greater than 26% can reduce grain quality and increase risk of threshing losses, and can also result in high costs for drying.
The rate of in-field dry-down of grain varies, but typical in-field dry-down rates for corn grain in Minnesota are:
0.75 - 1.0% per day, Sept. 15-25
0.5 - 0.75% per day, Sept. 26-Oct. 5
0.25 - 0.5% per day, Oct 6-15
0 - 0.33% per day after Oct 15
To help make your harvest timing decisions, scout fields for stalk quality after corn has reached maturity. When scouting, note the percentage lodged plants, indicated by a stalk that is broken below the ear. Also assess stalk quality of non-lodged plants. This can be done by pushing plants 10 inches to the side at ear level, or pinching the stalk in the first internode above the brace roots. Stalks that break after being pushed or pinched are at risk of lodging. Examine several plants in multiple places in each field. Fields with 10 to 15% or more of the stalks lodged or breaking after being pushed/pinched should be harvested early.
While you’re checking fields for stalk quality, also scout for ear rots by removing husks from ears on several plants in multiple places of each field. Ear rots can be especially problematic when there are prolonged wet conditions during the fall prior to harvest. Fungi responsible for ear rots can grow until grain moisture drops below 15%. In fields with high amounts of ear rot, consider harvesting early and drying the grain to less than 15%, rather than waiting for in-field dry-down of grain.
You may also want prioritize harvesting fields where ear drop is substantial and expected to increase. One dropped ear in 1/100th of an acre is equivalent to a loss of about 1 bushel per acre.