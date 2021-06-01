Do you have items to sell and don’t want the work of hosting a garage sale at your house? How about doing a mini-fundraiser for your church or service club?
Then why not participate in a multi-party Parking Lot Sale at Buckham West! Scheduled for the first day of Heritage Day’s City-Wide Garage Sale on Thursday, June 17, you can reserve a space in our parking lot to set up a table or sell directly from your vehicle.
• Sale time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine
• Cost: $30/space. (Space= 2 parking stalls) Price includes Daily News ad. All proceeds benefit Buckham West.
• Spots will be assigned in order of registration. First come, first served.
• Complete the registration form and return it, along with the fee, to Buckham West before Friday, June 11.
• Sale Location: 19 Division St. West– adjacent to the Library and Community Center
• Vendors may begin set up at 6 a.m. on 17th ONLY with all set up completed by 7:30 a.m. for an opening time of 8 a.m.
For more details and to pick up your registration form, stop in at Buckham West or find the form online at www/buckhamwest.org
Dining room re-opens July 1
Another exciting next phase in our center, is the re-opening of the congregate dining program in our building. Due to health and safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, congregate (group) dining had to be cancelled and all food programs were being brought out of the building and to people’s cars.
But now that our masks can be put away and people can sit together again, SEMCAC (the dining program sponsor agency) is working on getting its southern Minneosta dining rooms open again. There will be a few program modifications and those details are still being worked out, but you can look forward to the program starting up again on July 1.
It appears that for the time being the current curbside pick-up model will also continue to operate along with the congregate option. Watch here for more information as plans unfold.
Cards and games
Buckham West has now added cards and games back into our programming schedule!
Start time for all games is 1 p.m. This is a Buckham West members-only activity.
• Mahjongg- Mondays
• 500- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Bridge- Mondays and Fridays (sign up in advance by calling 332-7357)
Since the Governor has now removed the mandatory mask mandate, Buckham West will no longer require mask use from its members, staff and guests. Please note that it is advised to proceed with caution and you may choose to continue to wear your mask indoors, whether you have been vaccinated or not.
Quality clothing, low prices
A great thing about Fashions on Central, the Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, is the quality of clothing and accessories that we have. Our donations are so plentiful that we can pick out the best of the best for our sales floor. Plus our prices are so low that you can buy several new items. Remember that all proceeds stay right here in Faribault supporting the Buckham West. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave next to the Paradise Theater.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including nutrition assistance, community resources, energy assistance, medical assistance. She will also be able to answer your questions about caring for someone with memory loss or other chronic conditions. Look for her to begin having regular office hours in our building soon!