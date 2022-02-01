We are getting an influx of calls at the Extension office from people reporting an unwelcome houseguests.
Several insects are popping up in homes recently: boxelder bugs, brown marmorated stink bugs, even a mason bee here and there. You may be wondering why you are seeing these critters in your house when it’s freezing outside.
You probably last saw these bugs hanging out on or around your house in the fall. At some point, they found a way into your house. They maybe infiltrated through the eaves, maybe through a gap in a door or window, or maybe through an unsealed point in your attic.
They need somewhere sheltered to survive the winter, and these insects find our homes warm and comfortable. Once inside our houses or other buildings, they are protected from the elements and can ride out the Minnesota winter.
Along with boxelder bugs – which some people are finding frequently and in alarmingly large numbers – brown marmorated stink bugs are common culprits for sneaking inside our houses. Brown marmorated stink bugs are shield-shaped, brown bugs that are about a half-inch long and have a pattern of black and white bands along their rear end and on their antennae.
You might wonder why you are seeing these little home invaders now. As the weather cools down, these insects shut down and slow their body processes while they wait for warmer weather. This is similar to a bear settling down for winter hibernation. Most of the time this insect dormancy happens in places we can’t see, but sometimes these bugs wake up a little and move around our homes.
When these insects warm up in our houses, maybe on sunny winter days or when we’re really cranking the thermostat, insects can wake up some and mosey around our homes in a half-sleeping stupor. They are clumsy and in search of heat, which explains why people often see them slowly crawling around in their bathrooms (attracted to the heat of the shower), in the kitchen (attracted to the heat of the stove), or in sunny window sills (attracted to the heat of the sun).
Fortunately, these heat-seeking, half-sleeping bugs don’t have much of an agenda. They are just biding their time until there is warm weather outside. This means they are not laying eggs, not making more insects, not damaging our homes, and typically not eating anything.
It can be frustrating to see insects this time of year. Not having to deal with bugs can be one of the bright spots of a frigid Minnesota winter. As much as you might wish otherwise, the most effective control method at this point is to remove them and throw them in the trash. Alternatively, can suck them up with a small vacuum and empty them outside or in a trash bag that you immediately seal. Buying something to spray or concocting something from your pantry isn’t worth the time, money, or effort. Manual removal is your best option.